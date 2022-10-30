Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $410.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $400.00 to $410.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $9.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $10.92 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DECK. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.36.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK stock opened at $345.35 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $448.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $614.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total transaction of $1,040,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,790,121.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total transaction of $1,040,292.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,790,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,580. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Articles

