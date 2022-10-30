DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 837 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 493.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 401,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,828,000 after purchasing an additional 333,618 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $100,999,000 after purchasing an additional 166,682 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth $47,352,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,826,333,000 after purchasing an additional 83,858 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 347.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 91,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after purchasing an additional 70,681 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. Mizuho began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.69.

NYSE:TFX opened at $214.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.16 and a 200 day moving average of $251.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $182.65 and a 1-year high of $370.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.52 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 15.60%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

