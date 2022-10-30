DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,729 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 700.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.44.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE OHI opened at $32.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.01. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.35). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 141.80%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.