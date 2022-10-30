Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target to $48.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MXL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.89.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear Stock Performance

NYSE MXL opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.77. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $77.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxLinear

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $280.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.76 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 17.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 26.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MaxLinear

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.