Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 528,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,018 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $68,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 80.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,195,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $101.39 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.85 and a 200 day moving average of $124.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.43.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $146.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.07.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More

