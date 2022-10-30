Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Driven Brands from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Driven Brands Stock Up 2.5 %

Driven Brands stock opened at $31.56 on Thursday. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.41, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Driven Brands

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $516.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Driven Brands news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $225,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,758,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,510,664.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Driven Brands news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $225,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,758,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,510,664.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Macaluso sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $503,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 318,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,007,237.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,273,203 shares of company stock valued at $298,492,725 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Driven Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Driven Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 66,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 194,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 58,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Further Reading

