DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Update

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,900 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the September 30th total of 496,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

DSS Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DSS opened at $0.25 on Friday. DSS has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DSS

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DSS stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.19% of DSS worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DSS

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, direct, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, digital transformation, secure living, and alternative energy businesses worldwide. It manufactures, markets, and sells custom folding cartons, mailers, photo sleeves, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

Featured Stories

