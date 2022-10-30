Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 696,600 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the September 30th total of 790,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,741.5 days.

Dufry Stock Performance

Shares of DFRYF stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. Dufry has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $59.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.12.

About Dufry

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

