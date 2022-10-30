Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 696,600 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the September 30th total of 790,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,741.5 days.
Dufry Stock Performance
Shares of DFRYF stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. Dufry has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $59.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.12.
About Dufry
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dufry (DFRYF)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for Dufry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dufry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.