eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Trading 10.8% Higher

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 10.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.32. 5,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 2,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of eDreams ODIGEO in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of eDreams ODIGEO from €10.00 ($10.20) to €8.30 ($8.47) in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Get eDreams ODIGEO alerts:

eDreams ODIGEO Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04.

eDreams ODIGEO Company Profile

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers its online travel agency services under the eDreams, Go Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and Liligo brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services, as well as offers online advertising campaigns.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eDreams ODIGEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eDreams ODIGEO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.