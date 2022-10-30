EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ EH opened at $4.02 on Thursday. EHang has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $26.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $228.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.36.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 98.91% and a negative net margin of 765.33%. The business had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter.
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
