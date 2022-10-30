EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

EHang Price Performance

NASDAQ EH opened at $4.02 on Thursday. EHang has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $26.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $228.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Get EHang alerts:

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 98.91% and a negative net margin of 765.33%. The business had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EHang

EHang Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EHang by 3,021.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 382,879 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EHang by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 777,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 246,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EHang by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 88,040 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of EHang by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 93,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 52,276 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of EHang by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 31,491 shares during the period. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.