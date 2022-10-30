Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

EKSO opened at $1.46 on Friday. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 94.39%. The business had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) by 153.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.34% of Ekso Bionics worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

