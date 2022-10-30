Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 80.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Eliem Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Eliem Therapeutics from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. Eliem Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.

Eliem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELYM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts anticipate that Eliem Therapeutics will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELYM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Parkwood LLC raised its position in Eliem Therapeutics by 34.4% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 41,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $741,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Eliem Therapeutics by 77.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $272,000. 63.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.

