Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Insider La Mancha Capital Management GP Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.10, for a total transaction of C$421,699.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,178,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,160,954,975.51.

La Mancha Capital Management GP also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 21st, La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 22,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.07, for a total transaction of C$529,500.40.

On Thursday, October 13th, La Mancha Capital Management GP purchased 6,700 shares of Endeavour Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$23.00 per share, with a total value of C$154,066.50.

On Wednesday, September 28th, La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 25,300 shares of Endeavour Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.87, for a total transaction of C$629,269.19.

Endeavour Mining Stock Down 0.2 %

EDV stock opened at C$24.59 on Friday. Endeavour Mining plc has a 12-month low of C$22.82 and a 12-month high of C$35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93. The company has a market cap of C$6.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.37.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$803.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$760.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining plc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.512 per share. This is a positive change from Endeavour Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 76.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EDV shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2,500.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3,000.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$1,280.25.

About Endeavour Mining

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

