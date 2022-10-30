Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E) Insider Sells C$15,960.00 in Stock

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Rating) insider Brian Nilsson sold 38,000 shares of Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total transaction of C$15,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,434,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,702,685.72.

Brian Nilsson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 25th, Brian Nilsson sold 116,000 shares of Enterprise Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total transaction of C$48,720.00.

On Tuesday, August 30th, Brian Nilsson sold 104,500 shares of Enterprise Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total value of C$42,845.00.

E opened at C$0.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99. The company has a market cap of C$19.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00. Enterprise Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$0.42.

Enterprise Group ( TSE:E Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Group, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.08 price objective (up previously from C$1.06) on shares of Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company operating in the energy and construction industries. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rental business. It provides flameless heaters to the construction, oil and gas development, and plant shut-down activities in Western Canada.

