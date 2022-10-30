Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 120,097 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,097 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $60,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 120.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O opened at $62.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.92 and a 200-day moving average of $67.27. The company has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 58.78, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.40.

The firm also recently announced a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 281.13%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

