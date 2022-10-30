Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,371 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Pool worth $61,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 42,184.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 462,347 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,878,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,825,000 after purchasing an additional 215,758 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 445,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,342,000 after purchasing an additional 165,171 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 966,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $408,571,000 after purchasing an additional 123,545 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $318.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $328.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.57. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 20.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

