Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 77,600 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,135 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,600 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Cadence Design Systems worth $61,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total transaction of $6,244,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,036,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,876,078.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $540,047.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,878 shares in the company, valued at $35,251,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total transaction of $6,244,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,036,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,876,078.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,532 shares of company stock worth $54,747,949. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $151.48 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The company had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

