Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 111,398 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 359,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,398 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $67,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $309,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $384,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 29.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 250.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 44.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,840 shares in the company, valued at $122,982,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,140 shares of company stock worth $17,932,108. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $360.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price objective on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atlassian from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.56.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $200.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.41. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.54 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The company has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

