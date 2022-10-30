Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 289,544 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 105.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 289,544 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of WEC Energy Group worth $56,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $91.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on WEC Energy Group to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.64.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

