Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,189,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,616 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $59,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Sanofi by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 156,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 10.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.17. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.54.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

