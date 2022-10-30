Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Biogen worth $62,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Biogen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,834,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,334,768,000 after purchasing an additional 77,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,973,904,000 after buying an additional 384,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,249,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,316,151,000 after buying an additional 65,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Biogen from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.36.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $284.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $285.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.