Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,111,448 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 510,607 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Vodafone Group Public worth $64,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOD. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VOD. Barclays cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Vodafone Group Public Profile

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $11.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

