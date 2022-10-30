Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $60.71 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,813 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of TE Connectivity worth $60,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,458,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 2,815.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 978,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,129,000 after buying an additional 944,675 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 573.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 803,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,237,000 after buying an additional 684,157 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 53.2% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,484,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,492,000 after buying an additional 515,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 14.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $499,002,000 after buying an additional 495,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,082.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,082.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $122.65 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.52. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

