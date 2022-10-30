Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $70.17 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 771,291 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Applied Materials worth $70,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 82,522 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after buying an additional 37,106 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,139,693 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,689,000 after buying an additional 230,802 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 137,117 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,474,000 after buying an additional 13,556 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 109,944 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $89.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.90 and its 200-day moving average is $99.04. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

