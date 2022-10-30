Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,165,284 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,421 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $60,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $56.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $202.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,779 ($33.58) to GBX 2,761 ($33.36) in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,119.38.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

