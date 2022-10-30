Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 959,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $51,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,248,000 after buying an additional 1,275,514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,247,000 after buying an additional 1,483,373 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Corteva by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,351,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after buying an additional 91,847 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its stake in Corteva by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,293,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,258,000 after buying an additional 167,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Corteva by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,087,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,375,000 after buying an additional 272,159 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA opened at $66.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.70. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.14 and a 52 week high of $66.69.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Corteva to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

