Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,748 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Sysco worth $55,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Sysco by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,806,000 after buying an additional 3,536,646 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 8,046.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,024,741 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1,494.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,437 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,115,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,881,000 after purchasing an additional 842,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,573,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,799,000 after purchasing an additional 728,795 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Up 2.7 %

SYY opened at $85.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.59. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

