Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Global Payments worth $52,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 44.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,018,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,433,000 after purchasing an additional 31,217 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,090,000 after purchasing an additional 68,190 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Global Payments from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $125.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.62. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.23 and a twelve month high of $153.76. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 696.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 555.59%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

