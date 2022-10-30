Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of W.W. Grainger worth $52,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $538.33.

NYSE:GWW opened at $575.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $588.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $533.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.03. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.47. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

