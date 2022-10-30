Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,480 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Equinix worth $66,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 24.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,044,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 36.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,171,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Equinix from $716.00 to $571.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Equinix to $726.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.81.

Equinix Stock Up 2.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $568.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 80.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $595.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $649.64. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $853.42.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.