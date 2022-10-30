Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,631 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,631 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of MSCI worth $62,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 6,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI Stock Up 4.2 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.25.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $474.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $441.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.69. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.22%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

