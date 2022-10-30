Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,266 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,005,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,266 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.72% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $54,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4,642.9% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYD stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $62.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.21.

