Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 820,480 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820,480 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $57,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $224,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $124.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.12 and its 200-day moving average is $110.23. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

