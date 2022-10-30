Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,542,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,397,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 5.02% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LCTU. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 66,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $462,000.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LCTU opened at $43.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.10. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

