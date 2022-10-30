Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,309,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,919 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.69% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $54,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 126.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.36.

