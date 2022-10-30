ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) PT Raised to $200.00 at Needham & Company LLC

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EXLS. Cowen boosted their target price on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ExlService from $196.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $176.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.87. ExlService has a 52 week low of $112.14 and a 52 week high of $179.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. ExlService had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $346.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ExlService will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth about $446,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in ExlService by 14.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth $529,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in ExlService by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

