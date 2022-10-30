Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,325 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 412.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXPE opened at $96.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.70 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.38.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.77) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Expedia Group to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on Expedia Group to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.88.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

