Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Given New $23.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EXTR. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $17.86 on Friday. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 82.16%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raj Khanna sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,461,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raj Khanna sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,461,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $127,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,166.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,410 shares of company stock worth $1,918,450 in the last 90 days. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Extreme Networks

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Extreme Networks by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 35,236 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Extreme Networks by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 247,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 116,748 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 88,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.