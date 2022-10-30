Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) PT Raised to $19.00

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

EXTR has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.10.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $17.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.99.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.96 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 82.16%. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $36,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,112,693. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 46,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $598,930.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 44,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,080.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $36,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,112,693. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,450 in the last 90 days. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 35,236 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 247,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 116,748 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 88,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

