FDx Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Regency Centers by 16.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 31.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 103.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 117.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 57,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 295,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,097,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.55.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Shares of REG stock opened at $59.88 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $78.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 88.34%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

