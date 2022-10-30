FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,152 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bumble were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Bumble by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Bumble by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period.

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. Bumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $54.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -637.34 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $220.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMBL. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bumble from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

