Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,665 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $15,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,168,000 after purchasing an additional 151,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 951,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 683,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,982,000 after purchasing an additional 135,048 shares during the period. Finally, Ensemble Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 403,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,913,000 after purchasing an additional 210,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

RACE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.00.

RACE stock opened at $198.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.35. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.95. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 19.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

