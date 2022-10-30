First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) Shares Down 0.3%

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Rating) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50. Approximately 826 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

First Bancorp of Indiana Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average of $19.94.

First Bancorp of Indiana Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from First Bancorp of Indiana’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th.

About First Bancorp of Indiana

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. The company accepts various deposits; and offers loans that include commercial one-to-four family mortgage, commercial and multi-family mortgage, secured commercial business, unsecured commercial business, residential one-to-four family mortgage, residential second mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

