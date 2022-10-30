First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BUSE. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

First Busey Trading Up 2.9 %

First Busey stock opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.87. First Busey has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $29.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.43.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at First Busey

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.63%.

In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $55,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,883.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 79.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 7,663.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 222.0% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 25,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

