First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Trading Up 2%

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.90 and last traded at $50.90. Approximately 214,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 223,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.92.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 103.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 916.1% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 33.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 3.9% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

