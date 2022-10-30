GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in October

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of GAIL (India) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

GAIL (India) Price Performance

Shares of GAIL (India) stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. GAIL has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $12.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.93.

About GAIL (India)

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas processing and distribution company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission and marketing of natural gas to the power, fertilizer, industrial, automotive, petrochemicals, and domestic and commercial sectors.

