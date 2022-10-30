Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Raised to $87.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.75% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.42.
Gilead Sciences Trading Up 12.9 %
Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.26 and its 200 day moving average is $63.22. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $79.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 735,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,358,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 42,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.8% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 13,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.