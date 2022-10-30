Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Raised to $87.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.42.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 12.9 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.26 and its 200 day moving average is $63.22. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $79.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 735,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,358,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 42,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.8% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 13,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

