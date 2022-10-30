Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Financial

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $91.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $76.00. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GILD. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.42.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $79.27 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $79.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $99.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

