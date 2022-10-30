Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSUS) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSUS – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,061,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,584 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF worth $54,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSUS. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 119.8% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 89,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 48,594 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 90.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 58,815 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSUS opened at $53.03 on Friday. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.45 and a twelve month high of $66.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.12.

