GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Short Interest Down 12.0% in October

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,950,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the September 30th total of 7,900,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

GrafTech International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of EAF stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.21. GrafTech International has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02.

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $363.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.67 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 34.75% and a return on equity of 807.51%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 80.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 22.8% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 590,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 109,500 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 133.0% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 259,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 148,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 252.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,010,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after buying an additional 2,155,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.